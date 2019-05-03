U-Haul Company of Eastern Iowa offers 30 days self-storage for flooded businesses

For businesses impacted by the flooding in Davenport, the U-Haul Company of Eastern Iowa is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents in Davenport where flooding has been significant. The Hilltop Campus has also offered up storage for those affected.

Following the barrier breach, many buildings took on water. This caused damage to those buildings and brought an immediate need for dry and secure storage units where businesses can bring their possessions.

“The waters in the Mississippi River have been high for weeks due to heavy rains and snowmelt,” said Robert Hampton, U-Haul Company of Eastern Iowa president. “The flooding is unpredictable and we want to make sure residents know they can store their belongings with U-Haul for no cost for one month.”

More from U-Haul officials is posted below.

U-Haul at Spruce Hills

1012 Spruce Hills Drive

Bettendorf, IA 52722

(563) 359-3453

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Davenport

3616 W. Kimberly Road

Davenport, IA 52806

(563) 293-2673

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Moline

4902 Avenue of the Cities

Moline, IL 61265

(309) 517-5981

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rock Island

3840 46th Ave.

Rock Island, IL 61201

(309) 948-5022

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.