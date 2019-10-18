U-Haul moves into old Kmart building in Rock Island

New life for the old Rock Island Kmart store, U-Haul has moved in.

U-Haul purchased the vacant store in December of 2018. Now, it has been converted to a state-of-the-art retail and self-storage facility. (KWQC)

Company officials say it makes an effort to reuse existing buildings, reducing the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials.

The Kmart store closed in 2016.