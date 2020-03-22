UI Health Care seeks additional protective face shields

University of Iowa Health Care leaders need your help.

They have issued an urgent request for Iowa businesses and individuals to donate new or used protective face shields to the hospital.

The shields are used by hospital staff to keep employees safe and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“These protective shields are extremely effective—especially for our staff who cannot always maintain a six-foot social distance when interacting with patients, visitors, and colleagues,” says UI Hospitals & Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA. “There is a national shortage, and we need to secure an adequate supply for our needs now and in the future.”

The protective face shields should be lightweight and adjustable to fit securely to the user’s head, with a shield area that extends below the chin. Previously used face shields are acceptable; UI Health Care staff can clean and disinfect used shields.

To donate protective face shields or other personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, visit this link

Individuals, companies, or organizations may also call Concierge Services at 319-356-1900 or 319-678-5500 to drop-off/pick-up.

