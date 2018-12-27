Four-legged caregiver retires from Iowa hospital

An Iowa hospital said goodbye to a top-rated caregiver, Wednesday. Maggie, a shelter dog, has been helping cheer up patients the past eight years at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The 13-year-old was a part of the hospital's Furry Friends program. Maggie's owner said the dog has a gift for making people feel a little better.

"Maggie, I believe, has a sixth sense. She just gets up to the patient, sniffs them and just snuggles in with them," said Sue Braverman.

Braverman said Maggie will be living the life of luxury at home during her retirement. Sue has a young pup she's working to train now as a potential replacement for Maggie.