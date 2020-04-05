UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with virus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives his daily COVID 19 coronavirus press briefing to announce new measures to limit the spread of the virus, at Downing Street in London Sunday March 22, 2020. For some people the COVID-19 coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia. (Source: Ian Vogler / Pool via AP)
Updated: Sun 3:34 PM, Apr 05, 2020

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing St. said Sunday the hospitalization is a “precautionary step” and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

