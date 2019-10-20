UK just opened its first Chick-fil-A days ago; It’ll close in 6 months

The British only have about six months left to “eat mor chikin.”

Protestors couldn’t stop the United Kingdom from opening its first Chick-fil-A on Oct. 10, but they have already made sure its days are numbered.

The Oracle, a shopping mall in Reading that the fast-food chain is leasing space from, said it and Chick-fil-A mutually agreed not to extend franchise’s initial six-month lease, according to the BBC.

Reading Pride, the local lesbian, gay, bi, transgender advocacy group, released a statement on Twitter that outlined its “staunch” opposition to the restaurant opening.

“The chain’s ethos and moral stance goes completely against our values, and that of the UK as we are a progressive country that has legalised same sex marriage for some years, and continues to strive towards equality,” the statement read.

Reading Pride, as well as many LGBTQ groups in North America, have taken issue with Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy’s 2012 comments that he believes the biblical definition of the family unit.

The group also took issue with S. Truett Cathy, Dan Cathy’s father and the founder of Chick-fil-A who donated money to several anti-gay charities.

The Oracle has promised to review its selection process to ensure a more through check is in place.

The restaurant said it will remain in operation until its lease is complete in order to allow for employee resettlement, a move that Reading Pride called “reasonable.”

