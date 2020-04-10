UPDATE: Stolen car belonging to Davenport nurse found

A car belonging to a Davenport nurse that was stolen last week has been found, but not in the best shape.

Stolen car of Davenport nurse found. (KWQC)

Police found Amber Jennings 2018 White Toyota 4Runner abandoned in the parking lot of Hardee's in Rock Island over the weekend. It sustained damage and the brakes are ruined. Jennings is looking at getting a new car.

Police have not caught the thieves.

Jennings reported the car stolen along with her purse after thieves broke into her house. Jennings had worked for seven days straight and forgot to lock her doors.