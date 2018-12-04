UPDATE: Three people taken to hospital following crash on US 61

UPDATE 9:54 a.m.: Three people have been taken to the hospital following a crash on US 61.

Scott County officials tell TV6 say a truck rear-ended a van while they were both heading southbound on 61. Officials say one person was in the truck and three were inside the van.

Officials said those taken to the hospital were taken for non-life-threatening injuries. At this time we do not know which passengers were taken to the hospital.

TV6 asked if road conditions caused the crash, officials said they did not but they need to ask witnesses to determine the cause of the crash.

UPDATE 9:28 a.m.: Northbound and southbound lanes have been reduced to one lane following a crash in Scott County.

Our crews are near the crash and say northbound and southbound lanes have one lane closed for emergency vehicles following the crash.

At this time TV6 does not know of any injuries or what caused the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: A traffic alert for commuters using US 61 near Long Grove, the northbound road is blocked due to a crash.

Iowa DOT is reporting the crash is between County Road F-33 and US 30 (near Long Grove).

Commuters can expect a delay if heading this way.

TV6 has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.