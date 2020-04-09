U.S. Army Corps of Engineers extend recreation area closures in Rock Island

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have extended its recreation area closures in Rock Island. This goes until May 31 due to the ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.

Those who may need refunds can do so by going through the recreation one-stop at this link. This is for those with campground or picnic shelter reservations through May 31.

All other Corps-sponsored events, interpretive programs, lock-and-dam tours and site visits have also been canceled through May 31.

"The Rock Island District regrets any inconvenience caused by these closures and continues to keep the safety and health of our visitors and employees as our top priority," officials said in a release on Thursday.

For up-to-date information on specific area closures in the Rock Island District, visit this link.

