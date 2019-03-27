U.S. Army Corps of Engineers share what procedures are in place with flooding

With flooding hitting parts of the Quad Cities viewing area, along with multiple states in the midwest including Iowa and Illinois, TV6 has reached out to officials to get more information.

TV6 reached out to the Army Corps of Engineers to ask about terminology and to ask about the protocols that need to be put in place, along with what procedures employees need to know about when handling rising water.

Key terms used by United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

-Borrow Area: The location of an area in which soil, either sand or clay, can be obtained.

-Breach: A rupture, break, or gap in a levee system.

-Crest(River): The maximum river evaluation during a given flood event.

-Flood Stage: The level at which a body of water's surface has risen out of bank or to a sufficient level to cause inundation of areas that are not normally covered by water, causing an inconvenience or a threat to life and/or property.

-Flow: The volume of water passing through a channel per unit of time, normally expressed as cubic feet per second.

-Freeboard: The vertical height between the top of the flood barrier and the water or the forecasted water crest height.

-Gage Zero: An elevation measured in feet that corresponds to a zero reading on that page. Ensure the correct vertical datum is used when comparing to the elevation of area of interest.

-Levee/Barrier/Dike: An earth embankment, floodwall, or structure along a water course whose purpose is to reduce risk from flood damages.

-Overtopping: Water levels that exceed the crest elevation or top of a levee and flow into leveed areas.

-Poly: Polyethylene sheeting (recommend at least 6-mills thick for flood fighting purposes), generally available in 20' by 100' long rolls, 25 on a pallet.

-Scour: The removal of soil by either wind or water actions.

-Seepage: The flow of water through or under a foundation and/or a flood barrier.

-Stage: The depth of water above gage zero at a gage.

-Wave Wash: A specific type of scour in which soil is removed by wave action.

Acronyms and abbreviations:

USACE: United States Army Corps of Engineers

EFFP: Expedient Flood Fight Product

EMA: Emergency Management Agency (Coordinator)

GPM: Gallons Per Minute

NWS: National Weather Service

PTO: Power Take Off

The 100+ page document is attached below that discuss the following:

Section 1. General Overview:

A. Flood Information (1-1)

B. Preparedness (1-1)

C. Hydrologic Data and Forecasts (1-4)

D. National Weather Service (1-6)

Section 2. Emergency Flood Barrier Construction:

A. Preliminary Work and Foundation Choice (2-1)

B. Earth-Filled Levee Barriers (2-7)

C. Sandbag Levees (2-18)

D. Expedient Flood Fight Products (2-26)

E. Flashboards and Box Levees (2-36)

F. Reducing Seepage and Erosion Using Plastic Sheeting (2-38)

Section 3. Excessive Water Within the Barrier

A. High River Stages (3-1)

B. Preliminary Work (3-2)

C. Pumps - Types, Sizes and Capacities (3-3)

D. Determination of Pumping Requirements (3-8)

Section 4. Flood Fight Problems.

A. Introduction (4-1)

B. Overtopping (4-1)

C. Seepage (4-7)

D. Boils (4-8)

E. Erosion (4-14)

F. Storm and Sanitary Sewer Lines (4-15)

G. Preventing Backflow in Sewer Lines (4-15)

H. Closures (4-22)

I. Causes of Levee Failures (4-23)