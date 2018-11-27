U.S. Border Agent charged after gender reveal goes wrong, causing massive fire in Arizona

New video has been released of a baby gender reveal gone wrong that the U.S. Forest Service says is responsible for a massive wildfire.

In the video, shot in April, you can see the explosion that allegedly started the Sawmill Fire near Tucson, Arizona.

That fire burned nearly 47,000 acres of state land in a little more than a week.

According to officials, no injuries were reported in the fire. In addition, no homes were lost.

The fire did burn timber, trees, brush and grass that spread through Coronado National Forest.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Dennis Dickey has been charged with causing a fire without a permit.

He appeared in federal court in October where he was sentenced to pay $100,000 up front and $500 every month for the next 20 years.

He also agreed to conduct a public service announcement with the U.S. Forest Service about the cause of the fire.