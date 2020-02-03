U.S. Census Bureau hiring for positions in Galesburg area

The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for positions in the Galesburg area.

(MGN Image)

Census Bureau staff will be at the Knox County Workforce Office, 311 E. Main St. (Bondi Building), Suite 612, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Feb. 10, Feb. 18, Feb. 24.

Both office and in-office positions may be available.

The typical pay rate for Knox County census workers is $17.50 per hour and work schedules vary by position. Most positions are anticipated to last several weeks, but employment may end at any time or hours of work may be reduced if there is a lack of available work.

Go to recruitment.2020census.gov to apply online or get information on positions and qualifications.

You can also call 1-855-JOB-2020 for more information.

