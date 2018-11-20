U.S. Dept of Public Health confirms two cases of E. coli in Illinois

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced they're investigating a multi-state outbreak of E.coli, the Illinois Department of Public Health has made its own announcement.

On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA announced they are investigating the outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) infections that are linked to romaine lettuce.

The CDC is reporting 32 people in 11 states have tested positive with the same outbreak strain of E. coli.

Following the announcement, the Illinois Dept. of Public Health says two of those 32 cases are in the state of Illinois.

The CDC is advising consumers to not eat any romaine lettuce and retailers and restaurants to not serve or sell any until the CDC can learn more about the recent outbreak. You can find out more about the recent outbreak at this link.

Below is more information released by the Illinois Dept. of Public Health.

"Consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. This includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine or whatever a salad mix contains romaine, do not eat it and throw it away.

Symptoms of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a slight fever. Most people get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.

Most people who are infected will start feeling sick 3 to 4 days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. However, illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure. Contact your health care provider if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than three days or is accompanied by fever, blood in the stool, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and you pass very little urine."