U.S. Rep. Bustos elected to Democratic leadership position in Congress

A Quad City area representative has been elected to a leadership role in Congress. Cheri Bustos, (D-ILL) will serve as Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She will head efforts to build a Democratic majority in the 2020 election cycle.

“Over the next two years, our charge is to build on this progress to fortify our new Democratic majority so we can deliver bold change for the American people," said Bustos in a statement.

Bustos just won re-election to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District by 24 points. From East Moline, she was first elected to the House in 2012.

Prior to that, she spent nearly two decades as a reporter and also worked as a healthcare executive.

