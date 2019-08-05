U.S. Senator Dick Durbin hoping to lower the cost of insulin

United State Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), says lives are at stake and the price of insulin is out of control.

United State Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), says lives are at stake and the price of insulin is out of control. (KWQC)

On Monday, Sen. Durbin plans to push a new bipartisan bill designed to lower the cost of the medication needed by diabetics. Sen. Durbin says it would open the door to more competition and generics.

Sen. Durbin says more than 7 million Americans are living with diabetes and insulin has increased more than 600% over the last 20 years.