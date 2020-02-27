US economy grew at 2.1% rate in Q4 but virus threat looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.1% in the final quarter last year but fallout from China’s rapidly spreading coronavirus could jeopardize even this modest pace in the current quarter.

Traders Andrew Silverman, left, and Sal Suarino work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The stock market slide continued for a second day of trading. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

The Commerce Department on Thursday reported that GDP growth in the October-December quarter was unchanged from an initial estimate a month ago although the components were slightly altered.

