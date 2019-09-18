U.S. home construction hits 12 year high

U.S. home construction hits a 12 year high.

U.S. home construction hits a 12 year high. The Commerce Department said housing starts came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.36 million, that's the most since June 2007. (NBC)

Construction of single-family homes rose to 4.4 percent.

But construction of apartments and condos skyrocketed more than 30 percent.

And reading the tea leaves, permits, a signal of the future building, rose 7.7 percent.