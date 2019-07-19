US kids more excited about being YouTube stars than astronauts

Being an astronaut doesn’t have the appeal it once had.

American children were about three times more likely to want to be a YouTuber than a space cowboy.

A new Harris Poll commemorating the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing found that children in the United States and the United Kingdom were about three times more likely to want to be a YouTube star than an astronaut – 11 percent to 29 percent.

China’s a different story – 56 percent of Chinese kids say they want to be an astronaut when they grow up.

A generation or two ago, being an astronaut was a dream job for many children in the U.S.

Still, there’s plenty of interest in space.

The study found that 86 percent of kids ages 8 to 12 are interested in it and 90 percent want to learn more about it.

