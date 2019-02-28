French extremist linked to Paris attack killed

The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group says a prominent French extremist linked to the 2015 attacks on Paris has been killed.

The coalition tweeted Thursday that a strike killed Fabien Clain in the Syrian town of Baghouz. It gave no details of when the strike occurred or how he was identified.

French authorities did not immediately comment on the announcement, but said last week they were working on verifying reports that Clain had been killed.

The day after the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks on Paris, Clain's voice announced in a recording that the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. The attacks killed 130 people at the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium.