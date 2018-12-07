US says Syrian forces likely fired tear gas on civilians

The U.S. is accusing forces backed by the Syrian government and Russia of firing tear gas at civilians and falsely claiming it was a rebel chemical weapons attack.

The incident occurred Nov. 24 amid fighting near the government-held city of Aleppo and reportedly left dozens injured.

A State Department spokesman says the government of President Bashar Assad and Russia had falsely accused opposition groups of a chlorine attack. Robert Palladino says the U.S. has "credible information" that pro-government forces likely fired tear gas.

He says Russian and Syrian personnel were involved and are using the attack as an opportunity to undermine confidence in a cease-fire in Idlib, an anti-government stronghold.

He says officials have prevented an investigation of the site.

Rebels have dismissed accusations they used poison gas.