5.2 million more seek jobless aid in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — An additional 5.2 million people sought jobless aid last week, as the number of laid-off people since the coronavirus struck keeps mounting.

People line up outside the Utah Department of Workforce Services on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Nearly 17 million applied for unemployment in the previous three weeks. It is the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.

All businesses deemed nonessential have been closed in 48 states as the economy has essentially shut down. Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach as high as 20% in April, which would be the highest rate since the Great Depression.

Layoffs have spread beyond services industries such as restaurants and hotels into blue-collar and professional occupations, including software programmers, construction workers and sales jobs. Up to 50 million jobs are vulnerable to coronavirus-related layoffs, economists say — about one-third of all positions in the United States.

