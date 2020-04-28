USACE Rock Island District's recreation areas to remain closed through May 31

While some states are starting to look at reopening portions of their states, the United States Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District is reminding the community its recreational areas are still closed.

"This is a reminder that per U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters guidance, all Rock Island District recreation areas are to remain closed through May 31," the Facebook post read.

Officials say this includes recreation areas at:

- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Saylorville Lake

- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Lake Red Rock

- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Coralville Lake

- Along the Mississippi River and Illinois Waterway

Reservations for camping after June 1 can be made at this link.

For questions regarding current or future reservations visit this link.

For more information on the closures you can visit this website.