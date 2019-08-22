USDA: Stop washing chicken before cooking it

The USDA is warning the public to stop washing poultry before cooking it because you could get sick by doing it.

A study found washing your poultry ends up affecting the cleanliness of nearby food. It's all about cross-contamination.

So to stay safe, the USDA says prep everything else first, then the chicken. Then wipe down anything the chicken touched, and make sure you cook your chicken to the right temperature.

