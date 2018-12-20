USPS Christmas Delivery Deadlines

We are down to the wire for sending out those last-minute holiday gifts, with the hopes of them arriving by Christmas. The good news here is that there is still a little bit of time left. All the deadlines, along with your options, are listed below.

For expected delivery by December 25th…

• December 20th: First-Class & Priority Mail

• December 22nd: Priority Mail Express

Both Davenport Post Office locations are open Thursday till 5:00 P.M. for those hoping to make the deadline for First-Class and Priority Mail. As long as you are in the line by their closing time, they will serve you. Postmaster Anthony Harris says the busiest times will be around the lunch hour and after work so your best hope for avoiding lines will be around the 10:00 A.M. hour and 2:00 P.M. hour.

If you aren’t able to make it for the First-Class & Priority Mail deadline Thursday, your next option for Christmas delivery is Priority Mail Express and this deadline falls on Saturday. Both Post Office locations will be open from 9:30 A.M. till 1:00 P.M. For your best bet in avoiding lines on Saturday, Harris recommends getting to the Post Office as soon as they open.

Another available option at the Marquette location is the Self-Service Kiosk. As long as your package is dropped in there by 5:00 Thursday, with First-Class or Priority Mail postage, it will arrive by Christmas. The kiosk will also be available through Saturday, and with Priority Mail Express postage, as long as your package is dropped by 5:00 P.M. it will arrive by Christmas.

Priority Mail Express postage is more expensive than standard Priority Mail or First-Class mail but Harris says it is cheaper than their competitors. Delivery will continue as usual on Sunday and Christmas Eve and there will even be some deliveries made on Christmas Day.

