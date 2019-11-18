USPS launches site to adopt letters to Santa from low-income kids

Forget Elf on a Shelf; this year, be the elf yourself and help out the jolly old elf himself with Operation Santa.

You'll find everything you need on the USPS website.

All over the country, kids will send letters to Santa, asking for everything from toys to basics, like a warm coat or shoes, and you can make their Christmas wish come true.

Starting Monday, letters to Santa from low-income kids are available for adoption online.

You can pick a letter from any city in the country, and it's tax deductible.

Just remember, your gift needs to be mailed out by Dec. 20.

If you want your child to be added to the list, beanelf.org has everything you need to know.