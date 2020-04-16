USPS takes extra precautions amid COVID-19 crisis

The United States Postal Service is still running as usual since there is a higher number of packages to deliver.

USPS mail carriers can go to anywhere from 300 to 700 houses every day. During this pandemic, they are taking extra precautions like using PPE. The USPS has also become more lenient on their sick leave, making sure employees can take days off if needed.

Delivery protocols have been adjusted as well. Nicole Hill who works as USPS's Communication Specialist for the Northland & Hawkeye District explains, "if there's a package that requires a signature, we ill knock on the door... wait for the customer to answer the door and stay a safe distance, give or take 6 feet. Ask for their first initial, last name, and type that into our scanners instead of having them physically sign their devices."

Hill has been a mail carrier for USPS for five years. Her mother has done the same job for over 20 years and they have even more family members in the business. Hill says they're prepared for the increased mail delivery and want to make sure everyone is safe, "you don't realize the extent of it until you’re relying on this service, especially during a time of crisis."

The amount of parcels delivered during the COVID-19 crisis has gone up 30%. Hill says a lot of it has to do with residents staying home and purchasing more online, "using that as their gateway to get their needs met. The packages, the groceries, dog food. You name it, they're purchasing a lot of stuff online."

Hill says she understands you may want to go out and talk with your mail carrier, but you still need to give them their space. "We understand there are customers out there that the only interaction they get every day is with their carrier when you're a carrier, you become part of the community you serve."

Notes are being left out for carriers, lifting spirits. "It’s humbling, it’s heartwarming and it definitely makes me remember when I was a carrier. Those who step back and see what they see and the note form their customer and say ‘this is why I do it.’"

Local post offices are hiring because of their increased demand. You can apply by clicking here.

While locally, parcel delivery is on the rise, nationally, it's reported that the volume is expected to decrease by 50% in the next two months.

The CDC and World Health Organization say there is currently no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is being spread through mail.