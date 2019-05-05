Uber driver kicks woman out of car in middle of night because 'he was tired'

An Uber driver here in the Quad Cities is locked out of the app after leaving a passenger at a Bettendorf gas station and not her intended destination.

Ashley Davis didn't expect to be stranded on Middle Road near Interstate 74 in the middle of the night. What was supposed to be a safe way home after a Saturday night out, took an unexpected turn.

"I was just kind of taken back like really you can do that? And I just didn't know what to do. What do you want me to do? What should I do," Davis said.

Stranded and alone at a gas station, Ashley Davis found herself shocked after she said she was kicked out of her Uber. Her driver telling her he was too tired to drive any longer.

"We were on Locust Street about to get on 74 and he pulls into this gas station and was like ‘look I'm tired. I have to cancel this trip. I can't finish it,’" she said.

Not knowing what to do next, Davis got out of the car at the BP gas station where her driver pulled over.

"I was a little upset so I just tried to cool off. And then looked for other opportunities to try and get home. Looked at Lyft. Looked at Uber. Uber has more than double-priced surge since Ihad requested my rise initially. Lyft was still the same price so I requested a Lyft. It was going to take them a little bit, about 20 minutes to get here, but I was like I don't really care. I just want to get home at this point," Davis said.

While she waited in the gas station in the middle of the night for her ride to arrive, she contacted Uber file a complaint.

"They immediately refunded me the cost for my ride. Which was nice of them but I was kind of looking for a little more. I just didn't want this to happen to anybody else," she said.

Davis then received a phone call from Uber's customer support team.

"The person in customer support said he didn't think the guy should have been online driving if he was so tired. And that's kind of what I thought. I understand getting tired and driving. It's smart not to. To just get off the road and stop driving. But my personal opinion is he shouldn't have even been on the road in the first place. I think that's what Uber thinks too," she said.

Despite this bad experience, Davis said she will continue to use rise-share services like Uber and Lyft.

"This was just one bad experience. I've had multiple other great experiences with Uber. And Lyft for that matter. It's a great asset to the quad cities and any other community that uses these options to get home safely,” she said.

Davis said Uber customer service member told her the driver has since been suspended on the app, meaning he will no longer be allowed to serve customers.

A spokesperson for Uber said in a statement drivers cannot discriminate on things like destination and end the trip calling it a violation of the company’s policies.