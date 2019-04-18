Uber unveils new safety measures to protect riders

Uber is unveiling some new safety features to protect riders.

The ride-hailing company's app will push out an alert for riders to confirm that it's the correct person picking them up.

When an Uber is ordered, riders will be frequently reminded to check the license plate, make and model of the vehicle as well as the name and picture of the driver.

Uber executives say the Uber app will also prominently display the new safety notifications with a banner saying "Check your ride every time."

The company says it will also be working with universities nationwide to develop dedicated pick-up zones on and off campuses.

The new safety measures roll out in South Carolina Thursday and then across the nation in the coming days.