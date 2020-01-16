Ukraine opens probe of possible surveillance of US ambassador

(AP) - Ukrainian police say they have opened an investigation into the possibility that the former U.S. ambassador came under illegal surveillance before she was recalled from her post.

The announcement Thursday came two days after Democratic lawmakers released a trove of documents that show Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, communicating about the removal of Marie Yovanovitch as ambassador.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said in a statement that Ukrainian police “are not interfering in the internal political affairs of the United States.”

Lev Parnas made several potentially explosive claims in a televised interview Wednesday.

He said he delivered an ultimatum in May to the incoming president of Ukraine that no senior U.S. officials would attend his inauguration and all American aid to the war-torn country would be withheld if an investigation into Joe Biden wasn’t announced.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on," Parnas said.

He also says Attorney General William Barr knew about his efforts in Ukraine. A Justice Department spokeswoman called such claims “false.”

