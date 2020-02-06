Unattended cooking appears to be cause of West Burlington apartment fire

A fire that broke out late Wednesday in a West Burlington apartment appears to have been started by unattended cooking, the fire department said on its Facebook page.

Firefighters were dispatched at 11:08 p.m. to the 700 block of East Pennington Street and found smoke and flames coming from the kitchen of an apartment.

A fire extinguisher was used to knock down the fire, but flames were still visible.

Fire crews from West Burlington and Burlington used water extinguishers to put out the remaining flames.

One person who was sleeping inside the apartment was alerted to the fire by the smoke detector and escaped without injuries, the fire department said on its Facebook page.

Smoke and fire damage is estimated at $8,000.

West Burlington crews cleared the scene at 1 a.m.