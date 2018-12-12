Unborn child fatally shot, husband of mother charged

A suburban Chicago man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a child after a struggle over a gun left his pregnant wife critically injured and the unborn child dead.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Christopher Covelli tells the Lake County News-Sun that 30-year-old Alvin L. Quinn of Zion and his wife had driven to a residence in Round Lake where he once lived when during a struggle with another person a gun that Quinn had brought with him discharged.

Quinn's wife was shot in the head. Covelli says the woman who has not been publicly identified was in critical condition on Wednesday but the unborn baby died.

Quinn remained in jail on Wednesday night and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.