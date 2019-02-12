Under new proposal, gun owners won't need permit to buy or carry in Iowa

A bill that would eliminate the requirement to obtain a permit to buy or carry a gun in Iowa has been moved out of a Senate subcommittee.

The two Republicans agreed Monday to pass it up to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrat Sen. Tony Bisignano declined to recommend moving the bill forward due to safety concerns.

Bisignano says he disagrees with allowing the sale of handguns at gun shows and person-to-person with no permit or background check. He says eliminating the permit also does away with the requirement for gun holders to take a safety course.

The Senate bill has the support of 15 senators, the National Rifle Association, the Iowa Firearms Coalition and Iowa Gun Owners groups.

It's opposed by Catholic, Methodist and Episcopal church groups along with domestic violence and gun safety organizations.

Supporters say requiring permits and fees to own a gun contradicts the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Currently 14 states have so-called constitutional carry laws.

South Dakota's governor signed a similar bill on Feb. 1.