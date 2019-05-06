Understanding Davenport open enrollment policy

A Davenport parent is re-evaluating whether to send his kids to a different school within the district or look at other options. That, after a request to open enroll outside of the district, was denied.

“Did apply for the open enrollment process and that was declined and so we filed an appeal for that, said Jason Smith, a parent who has two kids.

Jason Smith is torn on whether to keep his two boys at Eisenhower Elementary School. He says the school has helped his children but when it came to reading one of his sons struggled.

“Basically, he didn't test low enough, so there weren't enough resources to cover him because there were enough students below him that needed that assistance more than he did, said Smith.

His son has since gotten the reading intervention Smith feels he needed but isn't sure that will help.

“Even if he catches up now. I think the Davenport schools are struggling both on the junior and senior high level in terms of comparisons with some of the other school districts in the area,” said Smith.

So Smith applied to open enroll his sons into the Bettendorf School District and when the application was denied. He appealed and even spoke at a school board public forum held on April 22.

“They did not change their position it was still declined,” said Smith.

Smith was one of 10 parents that appealed the application but still had the appeal declined.

The Davenport School District says the decision to deny open enrollment between districts was based on the district's diversity plan. The district defines its diversity plan based on a family's socioeconomic status. Meaning these are students that are receiving free or reduced lunch or have a fee waiver.

“If you want to go one way you can, if you want to go into another district into Davenport you can, but if you want to go the other way it's not an open enrollment policy,” said Smith.

At the end of the day, Smith says he knows this isn't an easy decision for the district but has to do the best for his children. Smith says he might look at a private school, but the Davenport district has other benefits that he feels other schools don't have. So it's definitely something he has to reevaluate. TV6 asked the district how many requests for open enrollment were approved. We are still waiting to hear back.

