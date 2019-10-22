Unfiltered cigarettes linked to risk of lung cancer according to study

Unfiltered cigarettes are linked to the highest risk of lung cancer, that is according to a new study from Veterans Affairs.

It shows unfiltered cigarette smokers were 40 percent more likely to develop lung cancer than those who smoked filtered versions.

They were also nearly twice as likely to die from the disease.

Experts say this does not mean filtered cigarettes are safe.

Smokes of filtered cigarettes had a significantly higher risk of dying from lung cancer than non-smokers.

Unfiltered cigarette smokers were 30-percent more likely to die of ANY cause than filtered cigarette smokers.