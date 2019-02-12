Unicorn boots from Target being recalled due to choking hazard

Toddler boots from Target are under recall. The recall involves Cat and Jack Chiara toddlers unicorn boots in sizes 5 to 13 and Size 1.

As you can see in the above photos, the boots are white with silver shimmer featuring a unicorn's horn.

That unicorn horn can potentially detach posing a choking hazard to children.

The boots were sold at Target stores nationwide, on Target.com, and Google Express from October 2018 through November 2018 for about $27.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to return the boots to any Target store for a full refund.