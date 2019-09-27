Union representing eight members of Muscatine Co. Sheriff's Office issues no confidence vote in Sheriff

The local Teamsters 238 Union representing the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office says they have “no confidence” in current Sheriff C.J. Ryan.

In a media release the union said Ryan has “consistently displayed favoritism towards a chosen group of deputies and engaged in retaliation against other deputies that speak up for themselves, or question Ryan’s action.”

When asked what sort of retaliation or favoritism the sheriff had shown, a Union representative would only say that some of the issues are in the “grievance process” and he could not provide details on the status of those investigations.

According to the union, it represents eight members of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to TV6, Sheriff Ryan said his agency has about 100 employees and said there are a large number of “great employees” working at the Sheriff’s Office.

“The small number of employees that belong to this Union are certainly entitled to their opinion, although I believe this to politically motivated,” Ryan said in his email.

A union representative told TV6 that the union made its decision to hold a vote of no confidence following a request from the public to provide traffic control for a “large funeral” for a fallen veteran.

“After a request was made by a member of the public for traffic control, Ryan responded saying he had sent out a request to the deputies to work the traffic detail. A request did in fact go out, but was then followed up with another message, asking deputies to disregard the request,” the union’s press release said. “The difference between Ryan’s public statement, and his communication with his own staff is dishonest and causes harm to the public’s trust of our agency.”

The position of Sheriff is an elected position. The no confidence vote has no impact on Ryan’s position.

