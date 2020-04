The Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund is just under its $150,000 goal! As of Monday morning, the Unite Quad Cities total is at $148,695.

Thanks to the generosity of some major local donors, a match of every dollar donated up to $150,000 was announced.

The disaster recovery fund is just $1,305 short of the COVID-19 relief goal.

Donations are still being accepted.

Those wishing to donate can do still do so by heading to this link and then clicking on the "Donate Now" button.