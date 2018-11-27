United Flight 483 makes emergency landing in Cedar Rapids

Airline passengers had to spent Monday night in Cedar Rapids after an emergency landing on their late-night flight from Chicago to Phoenix.

United Flight 483 made an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids following a mechanical issue on Monday, November 26, 2018. (Rebecca Varilek, KCRG-TV9)

United Airlines says their Flight 483 took off from O’Hare at 9:33 p.m. Instead of arriving three hours later in Phoenix, the plane arrived at a gate at The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids at 10:56 p.m.

United says the plane experienced a mechanical issue before landing safely in Cedar Rapids.

Data from the website FlightAware.com shows the plane dropped nearly 3,000 feet to 25,275 in only two minutes’ time.

United says they apologized to their customers and are working to get them to their Phoenix destination.

United Flight 483 usually runs a Buffalo – Chicago – Phoenix route.