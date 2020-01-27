United Township students took Holocaust history lessons to the stage

Monday marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

United Township High School students put on a play the weekend before to make sure the community doesn’t forget about the tragic piece of history.

The students put on a production of “And A Child Shall Lead,” which is based upon a book that brought to light the struggles of children from the Terezin concentration camp.

“We always have to teach history because if we don't, then in the future we might forget and redo what we have done in the past,” said student performer Logan Phillips. “I’ve known kids who were in the same class as me and forgot what that was. I was kind of shocked.

Logan Phillips performed in the play in hopes of giving others a better understanding about the Holocaust.

“Honestly I feel like we really needed to do this play,” Phillips said. “At a standpoint, I think this is a good addition and a better way to teach some people.”

In the play, the children in the concentration camp wanted to speak out against what was happening to them.

“They put their lives on the line all the time by writing, singing and doing plays,” said Katherin Henderson, the school’s theater director.

Henderson said a play like the one her students performed would’ve been forbidden back then. Now, she said it can be a way to teach a lesson.

“There are so many lessons about diversity, acceptance and culture that we can still learn from it today in order to not repeat the same mistakes,” Henderson said.

Phillips and Henderson said the saw the audience get emotional during the performances.

“I heard multiple people crying in the crowd,” Phillips said. “Honestly hearing those people made me feel more into my character. Knowing people are feeling the emotions that I’m experiencing makes me feel more sad and more into the role that I need to be into.”