United Way gets 50K donation to help those in need

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is donating $50,000 to United Way of the Quad Cities for coronavirus relief support.

In the last few weeks, the organization has seen a more than 250-percent increase in calls from people looking for food, financial assistance, and housing. The United Way says the donation will help make these essential resources available and also support its main goals of supporting education, income and health outcomes

The mutual insurance company foundation is focused on making a direct impact at the community level, with donations to local United Way organizations across the country.