John Deere and the Quad City Storm presented United Way of the Quad Cities a check for $12,500 on Wednesday, November 27th.

The donation is the result of ticket sales, in-game raffles, and a special auction of John Deere jerseys worn by the Storm for John Deere Night on Friday, November 22nd.

The amount raised during the United Way campaign will dictate the amount of financial support organizations receive from the organization.