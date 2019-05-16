United Way of the Quad Cities' Day of Caring

United Way of the Quad Cities is hosting its spring Day of Caring on May16. The special event engages Quad Citizens in meaningful, hands-on volunteer projects across the region to better our community. Projects include reading with students at elementary schools, staffing a mobile food pantry, helping at a financial literacy fair for high school students, beautification projects and much more. Over 1,500 local volunteers will be involved in more than 100 community betterment projects.

Some of the organizations involved include Arrowhead, Quad City Botanical Center, River Bend Foodbank, Humility Homes & Services, CASI, Pterson Park Playground for City of Davenport, Good Samaritan and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. They will be cleaning chapel grounds, refreshing gardens, passing out meals, cleaning duplexes, finishing playgrounds, escorting residents through a scavenger hunt and enjoying lunch and recess with kids.

For more information, click here.