United Way of the Quad Cities helps instill positivity and pride in young African American men

Thirty-five African American men took part in a Leaders of Tomorrow event hosted by the United Way of the Quad Cities in Davenport Sunday afternoon.

Youth learned grooming techniques and how to tie a tie, how to sport good manners and learn how to even dress up in a tuxedo of their own.

The event was designed to instill positivity, pride and purpose in African American boys.

The event featured a keynote speaker, who happened to be our very own, Skubie Mageza. Skubie shared his own personal story with the youth on the obstacles he overcame to achieve success.