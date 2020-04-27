United Way offers safe ways to volunteer during pandemic

As people continue to social distance, volunteer needs are still available. TV6 spoke with the United Way of the Quad Cities about how to volunteer in the middle of a pandemic.

Marci Zogg, Vice President of Community Engagement at United Way, said the organization is looking at how they can engage community members with opportunities in the area to help make a difference. She said she’s seen a recent change as some needs are transitioning.

“We like to put volunteers directly with students to help them learn how to read and we can't do that kind of thing right now,” Zogg said.

The organization set up a spot on their website for COVID related volunteer opportunities. These range from making masks for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to writing thank you letters for the staff at Genesis Health System.

“I do think that we are seeing a lot of people being a lot more creative in how we're trying to connect people virtually and then how people are just trying to connect with those opportunities,” Zogg said. “We are always looking for nonprofits to post on the site for COVID related or outside of COVID related opportunities," she said.

The organization gave gratitude to everyone serving the community during this time.

“We're also thankful for the people who are on the front lines and the essential workers that are still keeping things moving in our community,” Zogg said.

Nonprofits serving Rock Island and Scott County are eligible to post their volunteer needs.

The United Way’s Volunteer Hub has options for anyone. If you or someone you know wants to volunteer you can sign up at www.unitedwayqc.org