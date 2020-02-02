United way of the Quad Cities offering free tax preparation service

Quad City residents with a household income of $57,000 or less can get their taxes done for free starting Monday.

This is possible through the United Way of the Quad Cities Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Taxpayers should bring valid driver’s license or photo ID, social security card or individual tax identification number (ITIN) for all members in your family, all W-2 forms, prior-year tax return, all 1099 forms (if applicable), account numbers for electronic deposit of refund, health insurance documentation, and if filing jointly, your spouse must be present.

This is the 12th year the program has been offered. Last year, 6,500 Quad citizens were helped.

Scott and Rock Island County residents can schedule appointments now by dialing 2-1-1 or 563-355-9900. Most sites require appointments.