UnityPoint Health adds technology to assist in detection and diagnosis of breast cancer

UnityPoint Health is unveiling new technology that aims to help detect and diagnose breast cancer. Officials call it the ACUSON S200 Automated Breast Ultrasound Scanner a/k/a ABUS.

Officials with UnityPoint say, Dense breast tissue may carry an increased risk of developing breast cancer and can also make detecting cancer through mammography more difficult. ABUS helps radiologists address this crucial issue by offering comprehensive breast imaging. With the device, we can now perform 3D Ultrasound imaging in conjunction with handheld capabilities. The technology allows for more efficient and consistent exams, offering images that can depict the breast in its entirety. This enhances lesion evaluation which may help in making a more confident diagnosis.

“The outstanding 3D image quality of the full breast helps visualization of abnormalities that might not appear in mammography,” says Dr. Susan Bird, radiologist at Advanced Radiology, S.C. “This will be a great tool for early detection in women with dense breasts as well as patients who may be at higher risk for breast cancer.”

Officials say, The Automated Breast Ultrasound Scanner is used in conjunction with mammography for breast cancer screening. Numerous states, including Illinois and Iowa, have passed legislation requiring health care providers to inform women with dense breasts of the increased risk for breast cancer. Requirements are in place for practitioners to discuss supplemental tests to mammography for these same women.

Each year, according to UnityPoint Health – Trinity, they diagnose or treats 225 breast cancer cases. In addition to providing expert breast cancer care, we are dedicated to instilling hope and confidence within our Quad Cities community and all those impacted by the disease. Anyone interested in learning more about this service can contact Women’s Imaging at (309)779-5186.