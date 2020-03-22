UnityPoint Health - Trinity increasing current visitor restrictions

UnityPoint Health - Trinity is elevating current visitor restrictions until further notice. This is to further protect patients and health care workers during the global outbreak of COVID-19.

At this time, visitors are not allowed except:

-One parent or legal guardian for patients under 18 years of age,

-One life partner for birth of a child,

-One family member for end-of-life care

According to a press release, the restrictions will remain in place until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, staff and community. Visitors will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).

Visitors must stay in the patient’s room during their visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the hospital. Visitors will not be allowed for patients with a pending or positive COVID-19 test.