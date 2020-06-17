UnityPoint Health - Trinity announces chief operating officer

Officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity have announced its new chief operating officer. Barb Weber, MBA, MHRM, MSN, RN, FACHE, has recently accepted the position.

Prior to her new role with UnityPointy Health - Trinity, Weber served as Interim Chief Operating Officer and Interim Operating Room Director. In a statement released by the hospital officials say Weber brings extensive management and clinical operations experience with a proven record in new program development, strategic planning, physician relations, customer service and relationship building.

You can read more from their statement below.

“We are so pleased and excited to have Barb Weber as a permanent member of our executive team,” said UnityPoint Health – Trinity President & CEO, Robert J. Erickson. “Her efforts at the start and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic were integral in our preparedness and response efforts, and allowed us to be as successful as we were in the initial phases.”

"Barb relocated to the Quad Cities from Joliet, Illinois where she served as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center. Days after accepting the interim COO role, Weber joined Mellissa Wood in leading the Quad Cities and Muscatine region’s incident command preparedness and response efforts for COVID-19 as Incident Commander. Thanks to her unwavering leadership, UnityPoint Health – Trinity emerged from the pandemic a stronger and more unified team.

“I am so grateful to be taking on the role as Chief Operating Officer and doing all I can to serve the Quad Cities & Muscatine through leadership,” said Weber. “This opportunity will allow me to continue doing what I love while also giving back to a great community.”

Weber now leads the charge along with UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s surgical services division in reactivating procedures and surgeries. Weber says her mission is to ensure the entire community receives the quality care they need, when they need it. Her new role is effective immediately and she will remain an integral part of the UnityPoint Health – Trinity executive team."