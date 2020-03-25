UnityPoint Health asking community for supplies amid COVID-19 outbreak

As medical facilities across the world are looking for supplies, UnityPoint Health is asking the community for support in getting personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Many in the community have already reached out about making masks for the health care providers.

UnityPoint says they want to begin using these masks immediately for indirect patient care.

If you were interested in making masks yourself, UnityPoint is offering a pattern on their website at www.unitypoint.org/help.

Completed masks can be dropped off at any of our Trinity hospital locations in one of the black donation bins outside the main entrances from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you are not crafty enough to make your own, UnityPoint is also asking for other household supplies like fabric, elastic, hair ties, vacuum filters, and double-sided tape to be used to make more masks or to make a monetary donation to the Trinity Crisis Fund.