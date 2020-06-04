UnityPoint Health, John Deere team up to provide COVID-19 care packages for families

UnityPoint Health and John Deere are teaming up to provide 1,000 COVID-19 care packages to families impacted by the pandemic.

Officials say the care packages will help Quad City area families and in the Des Moines regions with household supplies. These supplies include; toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant spray and hand sanitizer. They will also include informational material to help families maintain a clean and healthy environment.

“It’s important to UnityPoint Health to go beyond our facilities to connect with members of our community where they are," Diversity & Community Impact Officer of UnityPoint Health - Trinity Daniel Joiner said. "Access to health information and resources is critical in helping families stay informed and keeping our community safe."

Officials said since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States, the virus has affected a significant number of Hispanic and African Americans. UnityPoint Health® – Trinity continues to monitor COVID-19’s impact on underserved communities, and John Deere is helping fund this initiative through a grant to UnityPoint Health Foundations in the Quad Cities and Des Moines.

“We value and appreciate our relationship with John Deere," President of Trinity Health Foundation Pat Shouse said. "Through their partnership, we were able to secure the resources needed to help families in our community. We would not be able to do this without their support and we’re thankful for their contributions.”

“John Deere aspires to be a catalyst for positive change,” Vice President of Global Brand and Communications at John Deere and President of the John Deere Foundation, Mara Sovey Downing said. “By partnering with UnityPoint Health and focusing our energy and resources on providing equipment to help fight the novel coronavirus, we were able to support our local communities.”

“We’re grateful to our partners as well who are helping us reach out to the community," Joiner said. "World Relief, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Esperanza Center, and Friends of MLK have all played an important part in this outreach effort. We look forward to getting these resources to those in need and continue to evaluate the impact that COVID-19 has had in our community.”

Important safety measures to remember:

- Maintain safe social/physical distancing of 6 feet or more

- Wash hands frequently with soap for at least 20 seconds

- When in public, wear a cloth mask over your nose and face to protect others in case you are infected but do not have symptoms

- Frequently clean and disinfect common areas